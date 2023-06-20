PFF says Oregon has one of the top quarterback rooms in the nation

This college football season might be the Year of the Quarterback. NFL scouts are salivating over the next generation of signal-callers with the like of Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, and Drake Maybe coming down the pike.

Beyond the obvious stars across the country, there are some intriguing freshmen and redshirts looking to take a dive into the deep end of the pool. Many teams feel they’ll be all right should their starting quarterback go down for whatever reason.

The term “quarterback room” is of the utmost importance in the world of college football. It’s not just the starter; the backup quarterback is becoming more important with the game turning even faster and more physical than it has been before. The guy with the clipboard is seeing more time on the field in recent years.

Our friends over at Pro Football Focus has put together the Top 10 quarterback rooms in the country and Oregon is on the list, as expected. But it’s who is in front and behind the Ducks that is more interesting.

Here are the top 10 and our feelings on the subject.

USC Trojans

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Caleb Williams

QB2: Miller Moss

QB3: Malachi Nelson

Having the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in the room makes you No. 1 by default. We’re sure the folks over at TrojansWire would agree. On top of that, the Trojans also have a pair of former blue-chip QB recruits in the waiting as well.

LSU Tigers

QB1: Jayden Daniels

QB2: Garrett Nussmeier

Pac-12 fans might remember Daniels as an average quarterback at Arizona State, but when he transferred to LSU, he raised his game up a couple of levels. He’s a legit Heisman contender. Nussmeier is a former 4-star QB that would start at most schools.

Texas Longhorns

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB1: Quinn Ewers

QB2: Arch Manning

QB3: Maalik Murphy

Texas is in a rare position of having not one, not two, but three quarterbacks that could start. Ewers was the starter in 2022, but a kid with the last name of Manning is pushing him hard to take over the job. And by all accounts, Murphy had the best Spring Game. This fall camp should be interesting in Austin, Texas.

Mississippi Rebels

QB1: Jaxson Dart

QB2: Spencer Sanders

QB3: Walker Howard

Dart had a nice season last year as he showed off his arm on multiple occasions, but Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Howard (LSU) could both push Dart in fall camp. Ole Miss also brought in a Top 10 QB recruit in Austin Simmons.

Oregon Ducks

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

QB1: Bo Nix

QB2: Ty Thompson

QB3: Austin Novosad

Nix came to Eugene and solidified the quarterback spot for the Ducks and surprised many with his announcement he was going to stay for one more season before moving on to the NFL. Thompson is a solid backup, but he’s a definite backup and Novosad could be the 2024 starter.

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Michael Penix, Jr.

QB2: Dylan Morris

QB3: Austin Mack

No one, perhaps even the Huskies, saw the season Penix was going to have in his first year in Seattle. He wasn’t nearly this good at Indiana. Perhaps it’s the talent around him and/or a better coaching staff. Whatever it is, Washington is a Pac-12 contender because of it.

Morris is a two-year starter before Penix came along and Mack is a four-star recruit and true freshman.

Tennessee Volunteers

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB1: Joe Milton III

QB2: Nico Iamaleava

This is a different dynamic. Milton is a sixth-year senior and Iamaleava is a true freshman. Both will be trying to fill Hendon Hooker’s cleats.

Georgia Bulldogs

QB1: Carson Beck

QB2: Brock Vandagriff

QB3: Gunner Stockton

Replacing a two-time national champion in Stetson Bennett won’t be an easy task. Beck was the backup last season and Vandagriff is a former 5-star recruit who is entering his third year in the program. He could beat Beck out for the job. Stockton is a true freshman, but also a Top 10 QB recruit.

Oklahoma Sooners

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Dillon Gabriel

QB2: Jackson Arnold

Oklahoma is one team who could be in trouble should its starting quarterback goes down. Gabriel had a nice season in 2022 (25 TD, 6 INT), but the backup is a true freshman in Arnold.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Drake Maye

QB2: Conner Harrell

QB3: Russell Tabor

Having the top quarterback prospect not named Caleb Williams gets North Carolina on the list. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels would be in serious trouble if Maye gets hurt. Harrell and Tabor both have little to no experience.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire