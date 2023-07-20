PFF says Oregon has one of nation’s easiest schedules in 2023

Making it through the Pac-12 this season and landing a spot in the conference championship game is going to be no easy feat. If there is a team who gets out of the conference and into the College Football Playoff, nobody is going to be able to say that they didn’t earn it.

Teams like USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Oregon State have all found their way into preseason top-25 rankings, and quarterbacks from a handful of schools are already being talked about as Heisman Trophy candidates before the season even starts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, there are a handful of Pac-12 teams who are considered as having among the easiest schedules in the nation. With a little more than a month to go until the start of the season, Pro Football Focus looked at records from the 2022 season to identify which 10 teams have the easiest path in 2023.

While this may not be a perfect mode of determining schedule difficulty — thanks to the transfer portal, teams sometimes look completely different from one year to the next — it does give us one way to look at scheduling ease across the nation.

The Oregon Ducks have one of the easiest slates of games, according to PFF. Here’s where they rank among the top 10.

Toughest Games

vs. NC State

vs. Notre Dame

vs. Miami

vs. Kentucky

Easiest Games

Advertisement

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 6.9-5.2

Analysis: The game against Notre Dame will definitely be tough, and there’s a good chance that both NC State and Miami are good teams this year. However, getting Murray State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Boston College, and Virginia Tech all on the schedule is definitely favorable.

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

vs. Wisconsin

vs. Oregon State

vs. Oregon

vs. Washington

Easiest Games

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 5.5-6.5

Analysis: The Cougars are in an interesting spot in the Pac-12, They feel like the best bad team in the conference and should be able to beat the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Cal, and Colorado. However, I don’t like their chances against the top of the conference — Oregon, Washington, Oregon State — on their schedule.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

Easiest Games

vs. South Dakota State

vs. Utah State

vs. Western Michigan

vs. Northwestern

vs. Rutgers

vs. Illinois

Advertisement

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 7.4-4.8

Analysis: If Iowa’s offense can find a rhythm this year, then they could be a really solid team. The lighter side of their schedule is extremely winnable, with games against South Dakota State, Utah State, and Western Michigan all chalked up as W’s, and conference games against Northwestern, Rutgers, and Illinois not creating much stress.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

vs. Michigan

vs. Michigan State

vs. Wisconsin

vs. Iowa

Easiest Games

vs. Colorado

vs. Northern Illinois

vs. Louisiana Tech

vs. Illinois

vs. Purdue

vs. Maryland

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 5.7-6.3

Analysis: We’ll see how good Matt Rhule’s team can be in his first year. There are a few tough games on the schedule, but a lineup of Colorado, Northern Illinois, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Purdue, and Maryland could make things easy for Nebraska.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

vs. Kansas State

vs. Texas Tech

vs. Texas

vs. Baylor

vs. Oklahoma

Easiest Games

vs. Colorado

vs. Nicholls State

vs. Houston

vs. SMU

vs. West Virginia

vs. Iowa State

Advertisement

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 8.1-4.1

Analysis: I’m not sure that I agree with PFF saying TCU has one of the easiest schedules in the nation. The light games — Houston, SMU, Nicholls State, etc. — are very light, but there’s a tough slate of opponents with Kansas State, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Miami Hurricanes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

vs. Texas A&M

vs. North Carolina

vs. Clemson

vs. Florida State

Easiest Games

vs. Miami (Ohio)

vs. Bethune Cookman

vs. Temple

vs. Virginia

vs. Boston College

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 7.8-4.5

Analysis: The top of the ACC could be tough for Miami, but Mario Cristobal gets a nice slate of games against teams like Miami (Ohio), Bethune Cookman, Temple, Virginia, and Boston College. All of those should be wins for the Hurricanes, but we saw what happened against Middle Tennessee last year.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

vs. Notre Dame

vs. Utah

vs. Washington

vs. Oregon

Easiest Games

vs. San Jose State

vs. Nevada

vs. Stanford

vs. Arizona State

vs. Colorado

vs. Arizona

vs. California

Advertisement

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 10.3-2.4

Analysis: The tough games on USC’s schedule are very tough, but the other filler games are going to be a cakewalk for the Trojans. San Jose State, Nevada, Stanford, Colorado, California, and Colorado should all be chalked up as easy wins right now.

Oregon Ducks

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Toughest Games

vs. Texas Tech

vs. Washington

vs. Utah

vs. USC

vs. Oregon State

Easiest Games

vs. Portland State

vs. Hawaii

vs. Colorado

vs. Stanford

vs. California

vs. Washington State

vs. Arizona State

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 9.1-3.3

Analysis: Again, the tough games on Oregon’s schedule are among the toughest that anyone in the conference will face, but the easy games should be stress-free wins if all goes right.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

vs. Michigan State

vs. Ohio State

vs. Penn State

vs. Michigan

Easiest Games

vs. Towson

vs. Charlotte

vs. Virginia

vs. Indiana

vs. Illinois

vs. Northwestern

vs. Rutgers

Advertisement

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 6.6-5.4

Analysis: Maryland has to play the meat of the Big Ten, with games against Michigan and Ohio State acting as the marquees. However, the rest of the schedule should features wins against Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Illinois, and Rutgers.

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Toughest Games

vs. Washington State

vs. Iowa

vs. Ohio State

vs. Nebraska

Easiest Games

vs. Buffalo

vs. Georgia Southern

vs. Illinois

vs. Indiana

vs. Northwestern

ESPN FPI Record Projection: 8.6-3.8

Analysis: I personally would put Wisconsin’s schedule among the easiest in the nation. They play only one top team in the Big Ten with Ohio State, and they have games against Buffalo, Georiga Southern, Illinois, Indiana, and Northwestern. That’s as easy as it gets.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire