PFF says Oregon has one of nation’s easiest schedules in 2023
Making it through the Pac-12 this season and landing a spot in the conference championship game is going to be no easy feat. If there is a team who gets out of the conference and into the College Football Playoff, nobody is going to be able to say that they didn’t earn it.
Teams like USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Oregon State have all found their way into preseason top-25 rankings, and quarterbacks from a handful of schools are already being talked about as Heisman Trophy candidates before the season even starts.
Despite this, there are a handful of Pac-12 teams who are considered as having among the easiest schedules in the nation. With a little more than a month to go until the start of the season, Pro Football Focus looked at records from the 2022 season to identify which 10 teams have the easiest path in 2023.
While this may not be a perfect mode of determining schedule difficulty — thanks to the transfer portal, teams sometimes look completely different from one year to the next — it does give us one way to look at scheduling ease across the nation.
The Oregon Ducks have one of the easiest slates of games, according to PFF. Here’s where they rank among the top 10.
Louisville Cardinals
Toughest Games
vs. NC State
vs. Notre Dame
vs. Miami
vs. Kentucky
Easiest Games
vs. Georgia Tech
vs. Murray State
vs. Indiana
vs. Boston College
vs. Virginia Tech
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 6.9-5.2
Analysis: The game against Notre Dame will definitely be tough, and there’s a good chance that both NC State and Miami are good teams this year. However, getting Murray State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Boston College, and Virginia Tech all on the schedule is definitely favorable.
Washington State Cougars
Toughest Games
vs. Wisconsin
vs. Oregon State
vs. Oregon
vs. Washington
Easiest Games
vs. Colorado State
vs. Northern Colorado
vs. Arizona
vs. Arizona State
vs. Stanford
vs. California
vs. Colorado
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 5.5-6.5
Analysis: The Cougars are in an interesting spot in the Pac-12, They feel like the best bad team in the conference and should be able to beat the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Cal, and Colorado. However, I don’t like their chances against the top of the conference — Oregon, Washington, Oregon State — on their schedule.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Toughest Games
vs. Penn State
vs. Michigan State
vs. Wisconsin
vs. Nebraska
Easiest Games
vs. South Dakota State
vs. Utah State
vs. Western Michigan
vs. Northwestern
vs. Rutgers
vs. Illinois
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 7.4-4.8
Analysis: If Iowa’s offense can find a rhythm this year, then they could be a really solid team. The lighter side of their schedule is extremely winnable, with games against South Dakota State, Utah State, and Western Michigan all chalked up as W’s, and conference games against Northwestern, Rutgers, and Illinois not creating much stress.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Toughest Games
vs. Michigan
vs. Michigan State
vs. Wisconsin
vs. Iowa
Easiest Games
vs. Colorado
vs. Northern Illinois
vs. Louisiana Tech
vs. Illinois
vs. Purdue
vs. Maryland
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 5.7-6.3
Analysis: We’ll see how good Matt Rhule’s team can be in his first year. There are a few tough games on the schedule, but a lineup of Colorado, Northern Illinois, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Purdue, and Maryland could make things easy for Nebraska.
TCU Horned Frogs
Toughest Games
vs. Kansas State
vs. Texas Tech
vs. Texas
vs. Baylor
vs. Oklahoma
Easiest Games
vs. Colorado
vs. Nicholls State
vs. Houston
vs. SMU
vs. West Virginia
vs. Iowa State
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 8.1-4.1
Analysis: I’m not sure that I agree with PFF saying TCU has one of the easiest schedules in the nation. The light games — Houston, SMU, Nicholls State, etc. — are very light, but there’s a tough slate of opponents with Kansas State, Texas, and Oklahoma.
Miami Hurricanes
Toughest Games
vs. Texas A&M
vs. North Carolina
vs. Clemson
vs. Florida State
Easiest Games
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 7.8-4.5
Analysis: The top of the ACC could be tough for Miami, but Mario Cristobal gets a nice slate of games against teams like Miami (Ohio), Bethune Cookman, Temple, Virginia, and Boston College. All of those should be wins for the Hurricanes, but we saw what happened against Middle Tennessee last year.
USC Trojans
Toughest Games
vs. Notre Dame
vs. Utah
vs. Washington
vs. Oregon
Easiest Games
vs. San Jose State
vs. Nevada
vs. Stanford
vs. Arizona State
vs. Colorado
vs. Arizona
vs. California
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 10.3-2.4
Analysis: The tough games on USC’s schedule are very tough, but the other filler games are going to be a cakewalk for the Trojans. San Jose State, Nevada, Stanford, Colorado, California, and Colorado should all be chalked up as easy wins right now.
Oregon Ducks
Toughest Games
vs. Texas Tech
vs. Washington
vs. Utah
vs. USC
vs. Oregon State
Easiest Games
vs. Portland State
vs. Hawaii
vs. Colorado
vs. Stanford
vs. California
vs. Washington State
vs. Arizona State
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 9.1-3.3
Analysis: Again, the tough games on Oregon’s schedule are among the toughest that anyone in the conference will face, but the easy games should be stress-free wins if all goes right.
Maryland Terrapins
Toughest Games
vs. Michigan State
vs. Ohio State
vs. Penn State
vs. Michigan
Easiest Games
vs. Towson
vs. Charlotte
vs. Virginia
vs. Indiana
vs. Illinois
vs. Northwestern
vs. Rutgers
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 6.6-5.4
Analysis: Maryland has to play the meat of the Big Ten, with games against Michigan and Ohio State acting as the marquees. However, the rest of the schedule should features wins against Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Illinois, and Rutgers.
Wisconsin Badgers
Toughest Games
vs. Washington State
vs. Iowa
vs. Ohio State
vs. Nebraska
Easiest Games
vs. Buffalo
vs. Georgia Southern
vs. Illinois
vs. Indiana
vs. Northwestern
ESPN FPI Record Projection: 8.6-3.8
Analysis: I personally would put Wisconsin’s schedule among the easiest in the nation. They play only one top team in the Big Ten with Ohio State, and they have games against Buffalo, Georiga Southern, Illinois, Indiana, and Northwestern. That’s as easy as it gets.