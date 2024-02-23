PFF says Lions need to make a splash in free agency

NFL free agency is under three weeks away and front office’s and scouting departments are putting offers and reports together for their team. The Lions especially have shown they can be active in free agency but they have never “made a splash.”

PFF says that trend needs to change in 2024.

Speaking on the PFF NFL Stock Exchange podcast, hosts Trevor Sikemma and Brad Spielberger discussed areas of focus for the Lions. They said the guard class in free agency is deep enough that they can find someone to replace Jonah Jackon if he is asking too much money. Names such as Robert Hunt and Kevon Dotson were discussed as possible replacements.

Another position they highlighted was the defensive line group and they threw out an interesting name to add to the edge position. Khalil Mack could be either traded or a cap causality from the Chargers. Spielberger threw his name out as a nice pairing with Aidan Hutchison along the defensive front.

Mack has a veteran mindset and has shown he has the skills and motor to still make plays in the NFL.

They can’t spend too crazy as they hinted on the show they have to extend Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown soon. Despite that, they still think they can and should make a splash in free agency when the new league starts in 19 days.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire