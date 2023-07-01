PFF says Jets should keep an eye on Duke tackle Graham Barton

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner but behind the scenes, it’s also the start of the 2024 draft cycle.

Of course, this cycle will be a bit different than others for the Jets. While not official yet, it’s very likely the Jets will not have a first-round pick in April as a result of the Aaron Rodgers trade. As a reminder, if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps this season, the Jets will send a first to the Green Bay Packers. If not, it will be a second-round pick.

So the draft board starts a little deeper for the Jets and, with the help of Pro Football Focus, we have a name we can start with. PFF’s Dalton Wasserman named one prospect to watch for each team. For the Jets, that player is Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton.

The Jets won’t have a first-round pick next season unless Aaron Rodgers suffers an injury that causes him to miss more than 35% of their total snaps. The weakest spot on their team currently is offensive tackle where it appears they will start 38-year-old Duane Brown and the injury-riddled Mekhi Becton. If Rodgers is healthy and successful, it is likely that the Jets won’t be picking inside the top 50. That being the case, Duke left tackle Graham Barton is someone who could interest them. Barton was the fourth-highest-graded tackle in the FBS last season. He was the only Power Five tackle to grade above 85.0 in both pass blocking and run blocking. A continued breakout could vault him out of the Jets’ range, but he is a player they will be watching in Round 2.

Barton, six-foot-five, 311 pounds, has played in 25 games over the past two seasons and only allowed two sacks last season. Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton are both set to become free agents after the season, so the Jets could need some depth and extra options to replace those two, if neither come back, particularly Becton. New York did draft Carter Warren in the fourth round this year.

Another potential needs next year in the eyes of PFF are linebacker and safety.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire