Falcons’ defensive line ranked among NFL’s most improved by PFF

The Atlanta Falcons spent much of the 2024 NFL offseason upgrading their offense, specifically the quarterback position. First, the team signed free agent Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. Then, the Falcons used their first-round pick on Washington QB Michael Penix.

After securing the present and future at quarterback, it was time for Atlanta to address the defensive line. In the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Falcons traded up to select Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro with pick No. 35.

Next, the team added Washington EDGE Bralen Trice and Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus in Round 4. All three players should make an impact this season in Jimmy Lake’s defense.

Pro Football Focus released a new feature breaking down the most improved defensive lines in the NFL. The Falcons, Rams, Dolphins and Cardinals were the four teams named by PFF’s Trevor Sikkema:

Atlanta’s selection of Orhorhoro was met with mixed reactions but the Clemson standout’s versatility is something that the team values, as Sikkema pointed out. The Falcons desperately needed an edge rusher and Trice was a good mix of value and need in Round 3.

The Dorlus pick in Round 4 was well received, while the selection of Georgia’s Zion Logue adds more depth to the position. The Falcons had a major hole along the defensive line after failing to re-sign Calais Campbell and they effectively did so by adding multiple versatile defenders up front.

