PFF says Eagles have least talented team in the NFC East according to a 32 team roster ranking

Glenn Erby
·4 min read
The Eagles have holes to fill on their roster and despite having some big-name talent at integral positions, Philadelphia must retool via the draft.

Pro Football Focus ranked every NFL roster from No. 1 to No. 32, using the influence of two years of PFF WAR (wins above replacement) of the players who are currently on each roster.

The rankings are pre-NFL draft, so the Jags, Jets, and other teams don’t have the luxury of seeing Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson impacting their rosters.

The rebuilding Eagles landed at No. 26 on the list, just outside the bottom five teams in the NFL.

26. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Draft capital rank: 4th

There’s rightful concern with the current outlook of the Eagles roster at the most important positions on the field. They arguably have the worst offensive skill position group in the league, and their crop of cornerbacks outside of Darius Slay needs help. When looking at the three most important positions on the field — quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback — Philadelphia’s 2020 WAR generated comes in at -0.2 WAR. That’s the worst in the entire NFL by 0.7.

Even worse, the Eagles landed behind all three of their NFC East counterparts, signaling a shift in divisional power as the draft approaches.

Dalls, New York and Washington are listed below.

8. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne (94) lead their team onto the field prior to their game against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Draft capital rank: 15th The Football Team has a genuinely talented roster overall, but like the Denver Broncos, they have no long-term solution at quarterback. Old man Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently penciled in as the starter, and we know what we're getting with him at this point: a volatile yet average passer capable of “wow” plays over small stretches. Fitzpatrick ranks 18th among 32 qualifying quarterbacks in passing grade since 2019. They will have to trade a haul of future draft capital to change that quarterback situation, but what’s most likely is that they stand pat at No. 19 and take one of the premier tackle prospects, such as Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw.

9. DALLAS COWBOYS

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Draft capital rank: 6th Dallas lands at No. 9 solely because of the offense. Dak Prescott will be back and healthy, which means we should see the offensive production we saw in 2019 when the Cowboys fielded the third-most-efficient passing offense in the league. And Prescott will have one of the top wide receiver trios in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, who gave Dallas one of the five highest-graded receiving rooms when the quarterback was healthy in 2020. Speaking of health, starting tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, both of whom ranked among the top 15 players at their position in PFF grade last year, will also be back in 2021 after missing most of last season. The secondary has some concerns, but that should be addressed come Thursday when they are on the clock in Round 1.

17. NEW YORK GIANTS

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) makes a catch for a first down in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Draft capital rank: 18th Placing 17th may seem average, but for the New York Giants, this is big news. Their roster was among the worst in the league in the three years following their 2016 playoff appearance, but it took a step forward last year and took another big leap this offseason after two additions: wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Golladay established himself as one of the top deep threats in contested scenarios over the past few years in Detroit. His 53 contested catches and 1,072 deep receiving yards since 2018 are each a top-five mark at the position (keep in mind, he played in only five games in 2020). Jackson was limited to four games due to injury in 2020, but he has still been one of the 15 most valuable cornerbacks since entering the league in 2017.

