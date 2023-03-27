PFF says defensive line is still Saints’ biggest roster need after free agency

What should be the top priority for the New Orleans Saints as they close in on the 2023 NFL draft? With the biggest shakeups in free agency behind them, bringing huge additions like quarterback Derek Carr and a couple of new starting defensive tackles, it’s worth reassessing the Saints’ team needs.

Pro Football Focus has their take (and we have ours, which you can read up on here). PFF’s Trevor Sikkema identified defensive line and a pass-rushing presence off the edge, like at outside linebacker, as the biggest team need:

The Saints lost Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport from last year’s defensive line. They signed Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders to help with the loss of bodies on the defensive line but could still use an impact player there.

It would be worth investing in a talented pass rusher early in this year’s draft, even if the Saints did that just two years ago by picking Payton Turner in the first round; the latest PFF mock draft from Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo had them making a trade up from No. 29 to 23, picking free-falling Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, a consensus top-15 prospect. That lines up with the approach New Orleans has taken before in targeting Marcus Davenport during the 2018 draft. If they go that route again, you have to hope it brings better results.

