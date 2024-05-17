PFF says Andrew Wylie is Commanders’ most underrated player

Who is the Washington Commanders’ most underrated player? If you ask 20 people, you’d likely get 15 different answers, but one answer you wouldn’t get is right tackle Andrew Wylie.

Pro Football Focus thinks otherwise.

PFF recently named one underrated player on all 32 NFL teams, and Wylie was Washington’s pick. Here’s what PFF said about Wylie:

Wylie came over from Kansas City with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to play right tackle for the Commanders. Although he gave up a sack in each of his first four games with Washington, Wylie got better as the season went on and eventually earned a 69.2 PFF overall grade — a career-high mark for him on his way to ranking 16th among right tackles.

PFF’s grading system is often controversial. The grades are helpful but don’t always tell the complete story. If you watched all 17 Washington games last season, you’d know Wylie wasn’t very good. Was he as bad as some fans thought? Maybe not, but it was difficult to call the right tackle position a strength.

General manager Adam Peters didn’t replace Wylie this offseason, and he had plenty of cap room to do so. Finding an answer at left tackle was a more significant issue, and the Commanders only addressed that by re-signing veteran swing tackle Cornelius Lucas and selecting Brandon Coleman in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Will Wylie be better in 2024? Peters and the new coaching staff believe so.

