PFF: Running back J.J. Taylor is 'great value' for Patriots as undrafted free agent

Among the New England Patriots undrafted free agent signings is University of Arizona running back J.J. Taylor.

People who don't follow college football have probably never heard of Taylor, or know very little about him, but Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey ranked the 22-year-old as the sixth-best undrafted free agent signing in the NFL.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Here's specifically what Linsey writes about New England's signing of Taylor:

The "fun to watch" label gets thrown out a lot during draft season, but, man, Taylor is fun to watch. Coming in at 5-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Taylor has a legitimate hit stick. He has no fear running straight through defenders much larger than him. He also has some light feet and natural receiving ability that could make him a nice threat out of the backfield in New England. Compared to some of the running backs that came off the board as early as the second round (looking at you, A.J. Dillon) getting Taylor as an undrafted free agent is great value. The fit couldn't be much better in New England, either, as he can learn from someone like James White.

Last season with the Wildcats, Taylor rushed for 721 yards and five touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 289 yards. He rushed for a career-high 1,434 yards in 2018 and six touchdowns.

Although White is only 28, perhaps the Patriots are looking to groom a similar-style running back for the future. Nearly every running back on New England's roster has the ability to catch passes out of the backfield, so it's really no surprise they added another versatile player at that position.

It'll be interesting to see how things shake out at running back with White, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and Damien Harris in the fold. It doesn't appear likely that Taylor will come in and have a role immediately, but he could down the line.

Story continues

The Patriots have made 16 undrafted free-agent signings since the end of the 2020 NFL Draft, click here to see the list.

PFF: Running back J.J. Taylor is 'great value' for Patriots as undrafted free agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston