PFF Roster Reset: Biggest player additions in NFC West
Pro Football Focus analyzes the biggest player additions in the NFC West. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
It appears another key member of the 2020 Bears is set to join a new team as Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to sign with the Falcons.
A year after failing to sign Jadeveon Clowney to a lucrative three-year deal, the Browns have inked Clowney to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. So what are the Browns getting in Clowney? The simple answer is, it depends. The more complicated answer is, well, it depends. The first overall pick in the [more]
Former 49ers defensive back Lynn Thomas has died, the team announced Wednesday. Thomas was 61. The 49ers made Thomas a fifth-round choice in 1981 out of the University of Pittsburgh. He was the last of four defensive backs the 49ers drafted that year, joining Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright and Carlton Williamson. Thomas spent two seasons [more]
Justin Fields has the arm talent and athleticism to take the NFL's most potent offensive scheme to a new level and become the league's next star in the process. He is the quarterback Kyle Shanahan has been waiting for.
Our penultimate 2021 mock draft lands a sixth QB near the end of the first round.
The intro of "Texans 360" no longer features any major highlights of Deshaun Watson.
The last Celtics player to score as much as Tatum was Larry Bird.
The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.
The Lakers could be full strength again soon.
Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker chats with Kevin Iole about finally facing Kelvin Gastelum after their first fight in 2019 was canceled.
Alex Verdugo helped the Red Sox extend their win streak to eight with an amazing game-winning diving catch for the final out.
Dustin Poirier has offered a mea culpa regarding his recent Twitter spat with Conor McGregor.
Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.
Jake Paul says Ben Askren won't be able to get away with any trickery in Saturday's boxing match.
An interesting trade scenario between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.
Also, Ezekiel Elliott finds himself at a crossroads, Drew Pearson talks about his journey, a small-school DB prospect, and retooling at OT.
Julius Erving played for the Nets in the ABA then 76ers in the NBA.