PFF Roster Reset: Biggest player additions in NFC North
Pro Football Focus shares the biggest player additions in NFC North. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Julian Edelman's NFL career has come to an end after 11 seasons with the Patriots. Here's a look back at some of his top moments in New England.
Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was let go in 2020 after a 13-year stretch running things in Atlanta.
The 49ers had their eyes on improving their backfield, but Gio Bernard chose to head to Tompa Bay.
Frank Schwab gives his three best prop bets for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The strengths of the 2021 draft class might align nicely with the needs of the Green Bay Packers.
The Baltimore Ravens could surprise many in the 2021 Draft and select someone out of the ordinary. Who could they potentially target?
Mac Jones continues to be the most common name associated with the 49ers at No. 3, but some league executives aren't sold.
NBC Sports EDGE's Drew Silva thinks Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez is primed to rebound in a big way this season after a forgettable 2020 campaign.
J.D. Martinez hits three homers in Boston's 14-9 win
As the 2021 NFL draft approaches, so too do the fears that players you target and select, or trades you don't make, blow up in your face.
"I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."
A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.
Rory McIlroy has not gotten off to a good start in his quest to complete the career Grand Slam.
Scotty Pippen Jr. will find out how NBA teams feel about his ability.
Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.
After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior. Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. "I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line," Horschel said in the second of consecutive apology posts at Twitter.
After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released. The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement. The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting [more]
Bernard landed with the Bucs, but the Seahawks pulled out all the stops to get him.