PFF Roster Reset: Biggest player additions in NFC East
Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson breaks down NFC East teams' rosters for the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Did Bay Area native Julian Edelman earn his way into Hall of Fame candidacy as a great playoff performer?
Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask will be featured during ESPN's pre-draft coverage in the coming weeks. Pitts is being featured on "Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL." The show follows the soon-to-be NFL rookies through their final days in college football, to their hometowns, their Pro Days, and through the NFL Draft.
The Seattle Seahawks players have opted out of voluntary, in-person workouts this offseason due to continuing coronavirus concerns.
Panthers sign 2 DL and a FB
The latest two-round mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Miami Dolphins trading up for Kyle Pitts, while Kadarius Toney falls out of the first-round. Kiper projects the Dolphins trading their pick to Atlanta to move up to No. 4 overall. Kiper sees Toney going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 33 overall
Liz Loza continues the wide receiver chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with big-play specialist, Kadarius Toney.
The two-time All-Independent Second Team selection has reportedly met with Jacksonville.
On Saturday, Hideki Matsuyama had a great round and his odds to win took a big drop.
Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107 on Monday night. Draymond Green had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for the Warriors.
Terence Davis (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/12/2021
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/12/2021
Tyler Glasnow recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-0) was electric in the 102-pitch showing. The strikeout total was one short of matching the franchise record shared by Chris Archer and James Shields.
Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev of Russia on Tuesday in their second-round match at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Tsitsipas smashed four aces en route to dispatching Karatsev in one hour, 24 minutes. "I'm putting (in) hours on the court, trying to become consistent (and) get close to the legends of our sport," Tsitsipas said.
World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday. Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement. "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," said the 25-year-old Medvedev.
The bill that gained traction after the Mavericks temporarily stopped playing the anthem now advances to the Texas House.
WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.
USMNT star Pulisic was fouled a Hazard- and Messiesque 11 times by Porto in the draw, which sent Chelsea into the Champions League semifinals.
Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.