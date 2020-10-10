PFF: Robby Anderson leads all WRs in yards after contact

The Panthers may have gotten quite a steal when they signed wide receiver Robby Anderson to a two-year, $20 million deal in March. Heading into Week 5, Anderson ranks No. 7 in the league in receiving yards with 377. He’s doing even better in some advanced stats.

According to Pro Football Focus, Anderson leads all wide receivers in yards after contact with 97, just edging out DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals.

Most REC YDS after contact by WRs through Wk4: 1. Robby Anderson – 97

2. DeAndre Hopkins – 96

3. Terry McLaurin – 91

4. Jamison Crowder – 80 pic.twitter.com/myOJWxnBJ9 — PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2020





Anderson also ranks third in the NFL in yards after catch (190).

The best may be yet to come, as well. The Falcons and their injury-riddled secondary should offer Anderson his easiest matchups yet in 2020.

