PFF reveals Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s ‘kryptonite’
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been solid through the team’s first three games of the 2020 season. Completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 809 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. However, Tannehill has to do a better job at avoiding sacks. This is a longtime weakness in Tannehill’s game, as he often ranks near the top in percentage of pressured dropbacks that turn into sacks, Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo . Early returns are favorable in this department in 2020, but Tannehill had the third-highest percentage at 31.0% last season after ranking second at 29.2% in 2018, Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo .