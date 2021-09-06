PFF reveals Eagles’ highest- and lowest-graded rookies in preseason

The Eagles preseason is over and as the team transitions to the regular-season opener, it’s a good time to look at training camp grades.

Pro Football Focus recently revealed the highest and lowest graded Eagles for the three-game preseason.

Highest: RB Kenneth Gainwell, 78.7

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Per PFF:

The fifth-round running back did more than enough this preseason to make veterans like Jordan Howard expendable. Gainwell impressed through the air, just as he did at Memphis, with nine catches for 66 yards on only 33 routes. He’s firmly a change-of-pace back from Miles Sanders.

Lowest: DI Marlon Tuipulotu, 30.5

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Tuipulotu made the 53-man roster despite getting off to a slow start to his career. He'll need to translate that power and versatility into positive regular-season snaps.

