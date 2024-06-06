PFF releases cornerback rankings: Is Sauce Gardner No. 1?

Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in just two seasons. There’s a case to be made he is the best cornerback in the league. That depends who you ask.

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently tackled that question as he ranked the top 32 cornerbacks in the league. Did Gardner come in as No. 1?

He sure did.

Here’s what Kosko had to say about Gardner:

Gardner has arguably the most impressive start to a career for a cornerback in NFL history, having quickly transformed the Jets secondary into the best unit in the NFL. The Jets star has earned a 92.1 coverage grade and allowed only 0.53 yards per coverage snap over the last two years, both of which rank first among all cornerbacks in the league. He’s had a simply incredible two-year run and will look to continue his elite play in Year 3.

Gardner ranked 1st or 2nd in just about every advanced stat, including leading in PFF coverage grade (92.1), passer rating allowed (63.0) and yards allowed per coverage snap (0.53).

Gardner wasn’t the only highly-ranked cornerback from Kosko. Michael Carter II also landed inside the top ten at No. 9.

The Jets boast two top-10 cornerbacks, as Carter has been arguably the best slot cornerback in the game over the last two seasons. He allowed just one touchdown and eight first downs in 2023, giving up just 0.62 yards per coverage snap. He prevents separation and grades exceptionally well.

And for good measure, D.J. Reed checks in at No. 14.

Reed has been incredibly consistent for years now, as he’s put up PFF grades above 75.0 in each of the past three seasons. His two-year 84.1 grade ranks sixth at the position.

Rounding out the top five after Gardner are Trent McDuffie (Chiefs), Charvarius ward (49ers), Pat Surtain II (Broncos) and Jaylon Johnson (Bears).

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire