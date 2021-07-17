PFF releases 2021 college QB rankings. Where’s Bryce Young?

Alabama Football has seen some stellar quarterbacks roll through Tuscaloosa in the last few years. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones are all in the NFL with high expectations. Who’s next up for the Crimson Tide? Sophomore Bryce Young.

Young was one of the highest rated players in the 2020 recruiting class. He saw minimal action last season while backing up Mac Jones, but 2021 will be his season.

Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash recently revealed his rankings for all college quarterbacks.

On the list, Bryce Young makes his appearance at No. 22, and Treash offers his reasoning behind it.

“It’d be an anomaly of a situation if Alabama’s offensive output didn’t regress in 2021,” writes Treash. “The only question is: to what extent? Bryce Young — the No. 2 ranked overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports — will be stepping in to replace Mac Jones, who earned the highest single-season grade of the PFF College era in 2020 and led Alabama to the highest successful pass play rate of any team over the past seven years. “Young saw the field in mop-up duty as a true freshman, and the results were a mixed bag. He took seven sacks and made three turnover-worthy plays on 31 dropbacks. His decision-making was shaky at times, but don’t look into that small sample too much. After all, that’s expected from a true freshman. He got through his progressions and flashed a good arm while also showing an impressive ability to extend plays and make throws when knocked off rhythm.”

Young has a big season ahead of him and will need to fill the shoes of his successful predecessors.

