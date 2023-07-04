PFF release the top 10 returning safeties in the Pac-12

Arguably the most important part of a team’s defense is that team’s safeties. Their No. 1 job is protecting against and discouraging the deep ball, but they also have a responsibility in the run game. Since CBs typically have smaller frames, safeties are often the primary tacklers on outside zone runs, a running style becoming more and more popular.

Last season, the Oregon Ducks struggled defensively, but they especially struggled against the run. Sure, a lot of that responsibility goes to the front seven, but with the support of consistent tackling safeties, things may have gone smoother.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Pro Football Focus (PFF) released a list of the top 10 returning safeties in the Pac-12, ranked by PFF grade. While a Ducks safety doesn’t top the list, Oregon has more entries than any other school, which bodes well for a more consistent and physical defense than we saw in 2022.

Here’s where Oregon’s safeties rank among the top in the conference, per PFF.

Tysheem Johnson - Oregon Ducks

Tysheem Johnson excelled in his first two seasons of college ball at Ole Miss, especially his sophomore season. He combines run-stopping ability and elite pass coverage to be an all-around safety. In 2022, he totaled 78 tackles, 38 of which were solo tackles. Perhaps the only weakness of Johnson’s game is his lack of size, however, he usually finds a way to make up for his smaller frame with his speed and quickness.

Advertisement

Patrick McMorris - Cal Golden Bears

Patrick McMorris is a newly-acquired grad transfer for the Cal Golden Bears and he should be a noticeable addition. In his four years at San Diego State, McMorris averaged 40.5 total tackles, which puts him in the mix with the top safeties of Cal’s depth chart. McMorris can also pose a danger to opposing QBs — in his junior season, he had four interceptions — which should be helpful for a team that has struggled to get defensive stops in recent seasons.

Rodrick Ward - Colorado Buffaloes

Cole Bishop - Utah Utes

The first player on this list that has played in the Pac-12 before this season is Cole Bishop. Bishop will be entering his third season as a Ute looking to continue to be a rock-solid member of Utah’s defense. In his career, Bishop totals 137 tackles, 82 solo tackles, a pick, and 4.5 sacks. Bishop will likely be an even more important factor this season as Utah is a team that saw many of it’s 2022 starters part ways on both sides of the ball, leaving gaps to fill.

Advertisement

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig - Colorado Buffaloes

Shamari Simmons - Arizona State Sun Devils

Evan Williams - Oregon Ducks

After playing his first four years at Fresno State, it seems Evan Williams had his heart set on a change of scenery for his final year of eligibility. He —along with the other two Ducks’ safeties on this list — will have to rise to the occasion this season after Oregon’s loss of many of their top DBs, such as Christian Gonzalez and Bennett Williams. Statistically, Williams has always been a strong tackler — he has averaged nearly 7 tackles a game over the first four years of his career. This consistency should make a positive impact on an Oregon defense that struggled to stop the run as well as quick-release passing schemes.

Advertisement

Bryan Addison - Oregon Ducks

Kitan Oladapo - Oregon State Beavers

Calen Bullock - USC Trojans

The best Pac-12 safety according to PFF is Calen Bullock. Bullock playing well is key for USC’s defense as he is the leader of their secondary. He excels both in the run and pass departments using his just-right blend of size and speed. Bullock was nearly a fifty-tackle man in 2022, and more impressively he grabbed five interceptions. That display of versatility is what catapults him to the top of this list, as well as the tops of draft boards around the country, as Bullock will be draft eligible in 2024, and could contend for a high pick.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire