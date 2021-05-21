PFF regrades Browns 2020 NFL draft as an A

jaredmueller
·2 min read
The Cleveland Browns have been lauded for their 2021 NFL draft class as well as their other moves in this offseason. The 2020 NFL draft lack some of the sizzle that Andrew Berry’s second act brought to the fans.

Despite a season-ending injury to second-round pick Grant Delpit, Pro Football Focus still graded the Browns as an ‘A’ for what they did in 2020.

A quick review, the Browns drafted Jedrick Wills in the first round and moved him over from right tackle to left tackle. Delpit’s injury deprived the Browns of their second-round pick while they doubled up on defense in the third round with Jordan Elliott and Jacob Phillips.

The Browns finished the draft with three offensive players on day three with Harrison Bryant, Nick Harris, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Despite limited snaps for Elliott (350), Phillips (244), and Harris (143), PFF still held the Browns draft class in high regard:

Grant Delpit tearing his Achilles is the only thing likely keeping this class from staying at an A-plus grade. Jedrick Wills had a terrific rookie campaign and earned a 77.6 pass-blocking grade. That was more NFL-ready than even I had predicted. Fourth-rounder Harrison Bryant was easily the top rookie tight end, as he went for 238 yards on the year.

Of note, the Browns rookies were some of the team’s lowest graded players on both sides of the ball. Peoples-Jones graded at 67.7, Wills at 62.6, Bryant at 59.4, and Harris at 51.3. Peoples-Jones ranked below KhaDarel Hodge and Chris Hubbard, for example.

On the defensive side of the ball, Elliott led the way with a 51.3 grade while Phillips fell near the bottom with a grade of 39.0.

With a year under their belt, the Browns are hoping their 2020 class can take a big step forward from their rookie years including the return of Delpit. For now, fans can take some solace in the fact that at least one publication still feels very good about the picks.

