PFF really likes the Jets’ moves at tight end this offseason

Pro Football Focus believes the New York Jets got it right at the tight end spot.

This spring the Jets used free agency to revamp the position. Both CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin were signed.

Those moves were named the team’s best decisions this offseason by PFF.

While a double-dip at the same position, the football analytics outlet thinks it could pay dividends. PFF called both Uzomah and Conklin fits for New York’s offense in more ways than one.

We already knew their pass-catching prowess was there. We did not need the fancy stats to see that. However, their abilities against the run are overlooked but important says PFF.

Not to mention, adding those two will give rookie Jeremy Ruckert time to develop as well.

Here’s how PFF broke down the Jets’ moves at tight end this spring:

SIGNING TES C.J. UZOMAH AND TYLER CONKLIN The Jets somewhat replicated the division rival New England Patriots in the 2021 offseason when they added two tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, only it came at a fraction of the cost. Uzomah and Conklin are complete players at the tight end spot, capable of adequate blocking in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s wide zone run scheme, while also contributing as big-bodied safety valves for quarterback Zach Wilson on third downs and in the red zone. In 2021, the Jets tight end room earned a 56.8 overall grade which ranked 30th, with their 50 receptions and 534 receiving yards both 31st. Conklin recorded 61 receptions for 593 yards in 2021 and Uzomah had 49 receptions for 493 yards, each effectively matching the Jets’ entire tight end group’s production alone.

