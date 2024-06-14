Advertisement

Here are all the PFF ratings for Bears starters ahead of the 2024 NFL season

ryan taylor
·1 min read

Pro Football Focus has slowly released its ratings for the 2024 NFL season. And they finally released the ratings for each projected starter on every NFL team.

As a team, PFF ranks the Bears as the 20th-best team in the NFL. They answered key questions about the Bears' season, too, including their projection that the Bears will win less than 8.5 regular season games.

"On one hand, the Bears are a team with an ascending defense and a loaded receiving corps," PFF wrote. "On the other, they are a team with a rookie gunslinger, a new offensive coordinator and bottom-five trench units on both sides of the ball. Expectations are high, but patience will likely be needed as the Bears try to build a sustainable future."

With that being said, here are all the PFF ratings for each projected Bears starter. (Note: An * denotes a player's PFF rating from their last season in college i.e. Caleb Williams.)

Offense

Player

Position

Rating (/100)

Caleb Williams

QB

90.3*

Khalil Herbert

RB

77.9

D'Andre Swift

RB

66.5

DJ Moore

WR

89.3

Keenan Allen

WR

86.3

Rome Odunze

WR

89.8*

Cole Kmet

TE

73.7

Braxton Jones

LT

68.8

Teven Jenkins

LG

72.6

Ryan Bates

C

78.7

Nate Davis

RG

52.9

Darnell Wright

RT

62.4

Defense

Player

Position

Rating (/100)

Andrew Billings

DT

76.4

Gervon Dexter Sr.

DT

50.9

DeMarcus Walker

DE

72.8

Montez Sweat

DE

74.8

Dominique Robinson

DE

35.3

Tremaine Edmunds

LB

56.6

T.J. Edwards

LB

79.6

Jaylon Johnson

CB

90.8

Tyrique Stevenson

CB

60.2

Kyler Gordon

CB

65.6

Jaquan Brisker

S

66.7

Kevin Byard

S

72.8

