PFF rates T.J. Edwards Bears contract one of best deals in NFL

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and the landscape has proven to be much different than many expected. There were big surprises, like Orlando Brown Jr. hitting the market and then only earning a four-year, $64 million contract. Others, like Jimmy Garoppolo (three years, $72.75 million) earned way more than expected.

On Tuesday, PFF published a list of their best and worst deals in free agency so far, and the Bears made an appearance for the right reasons. In particular, PFF loved the T.J. Edwards contract.

Here are the terms and value that PFF projected for Edwards in free agency: three years, $40.5 million, $24.25 million guaranteed.

And here are the reported terms of Edwards’ contract: three years, $19.5 million, $12.025 guaranteed.

Obviously a big disparity.

“Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Edwards deal was that it came immediately on the first day of the legal tampering window,” wrote Brad Spielberger in the PFF article. “Edwards returns home to Chicago after a breakout 2022 season in Philadelphia during which he made major strides as a true three-down player over the middle. While this was his first season as a full-time starter, he looked the part of a top middle linebacker dating back to Week 8 of 2021 when he started playing all the snaps in Philadelphia.

“From Week 8 of 2021 through Week 18 of 2022, Edwards led all off-ball linebackers in overall grade (88.5) and pass breakups (11) and ranked fourth in total tackles (188). He is still not necessarily a player you want taking on tough assignments in coverage, but we expected a stronger market here nonetheless. Chicago added two of the top free agents at the position and got a total bargain with Edwards.”

Edwards will likely take over the middle linebacker position for the Bears this year. That’s where Nick Morrow started the season, and where Jack Sanborn took over when Morrow moved to weakside linebacker after the Roquan Smith trade. Tremaine Edmunds was the Bears’ biggest linebacker free agent acquisition, though. According to Spotrac, Edmunds signed a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 in total guarantees.

Free agency is ongoing, so the Bears will continue to add players leading up to, and beyond the draft. The first round of the draft begins on Apr. 27.

