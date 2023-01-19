PFF Ranks Top 25 Players who Entered 22-23 College Football Transfer Portal

The preliminary window for players in the college football transfer portal to sign with a new school is drawing to a close so we thought it’d be a good time to look back and see where the best players to enter it wound up. Alright, we did think that but with Notre Dame adding quarterback Sam Hartman from Wake Forest and so many national outlets loving the pickup for the Irish, we thought we’d compare him to some of the other top players in the portal.

In an effort to eliminate any bias we went to the folks at Pro Football Focus who ranked the top 25 players to enter the portal this off-season. That way it wasn’t just us reminding you how big Notre Dame’s pickup of Sam Hartman was, but instead using an objective party. Here is how PFF ranked not just Hartman but the 25 best players in the portal this off-season.

Thomas Gore, DL, Georgia State

Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers nose guard Thomas Gore (59) tackles Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) in the third quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Gore

Defensive Line

Georgia State to Miami (FL)

Dorian Singer, WR, Arizona

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) catches a touchdown pass against USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Singer

Wide Receiver

Arizona to USC

Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass against Texas at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Oct. 22, 2022. – Syndication The Oklahoman

Spencer Sanders

Quarterback

Oklahoma State to Ole Miss

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia

Nov 12, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Brennan Armstrong

Quarterback

Virginia to NC State

Jamari Thrash, WR, Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) celebrates a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. USA TODAY SPORTS

Jamari Thrash

Wide Receiver

Georgia State to Louisville

Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) receives the pass from Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (not shown) during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Dante Cephas

Wide Receiver

Kent State to TBD

Tanner Mordecai, QB, SMU

Nov 26, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner Mordecai

Quarterback

SMU to Wisconsin

Rondell Bothroyd, Edge, Wake Forest

Dec 31, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Rondell Bothroyd

Edge

Wake Forest to Oklahoma

Charles Woods, CB, West Virginia

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Charles Woods (23) recovers a fumble against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Woods

Cornerback

West Virginia to SMU

A.J. Haulcy, S, New Mexico

Nov 25, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Avery Morrow (25) runs with New Mexico Lobos safety A.J. Haulcy (24) defending at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Haulcy

Safety

New Mexico to Houston

Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver, Troy

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Tez Johnson

Wide Receiver

Troy to Oregon

Lorando Johnson, CB, Baylor

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) is hit by Baylor Bears defensive back Lorando Johnson (11) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Lorando Johnson

Cornerback

Baylor to Arkansas

Jordan Anderson, CB, Bowling Green

Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons safety Jordan Anderson (0) celebrates after making a game ending interception during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Anderson

Cornerback

Bowling Green to UCLA

Denver Harris, CB, Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes away from Denver Harris #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Denver Harris

Cornerback

Texas A&M to LSU

Duce Chestnut, CB, Syracuse

Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut, left, breaks up a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Syracuse won 32-29. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Duce Chestnut

Cornerback

Syracuse to LSU

Chance Nolan, QB, Oregon State

Sep 17, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) looks to throw during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Chance Nolan

Quarterback

Oregon State to TBD

Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oklahoma State

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jabbar Muhammad

Cornerback

Oklahoma State to Washington

Drake Nugent, C, Stanford

Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal center Drake Nugent (60) before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Nugent

Center

Stanford to Michigan

Jaheim Bell, TE, South Carolina

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) stiff-arms Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Jaheim Bell

Tight End

South Carolina to Florida State

Fentrell Cypress II,

Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) intercepts the ball in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Justin Olson (83) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Fentrell Cypress II

Cornerback

Virginia to Florida State

Dominic Lovett, WR, Missouri

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) runs in for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dominic Lovett

Wide Receiver

Missouri to Georgia

D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson

Oct 31, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) returns the ball to a referee after a 30-yard run for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Uiagalelei

Quarterback

Clemson to Oregon State

Devin Leary, QB, NC State

Sep 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to throw during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Leary

Quarterback

NC State to Kentucky

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jackson State

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after catching a touchdown against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter

Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Jackson State to Colorado

Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest

Nov 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Sam Hartman[/autotag]

Quarterback

Wake Forest to Notre Dame

