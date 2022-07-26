PFF ranks the top 10 wide receivers in college football for 2022

Texas is home to one of the top pass catchers in college football.

Xavier Worthy exploded onto the scene as a true freshman in 2021. He etched his name in school history by hauling in 62 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Longhorns are expecting another monster season from the speedster, as he was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list recently. An honor given annually to the best pass catcher in college football.

Many national media websites have started to release their rankings of the top players in the nation at each position. Last week, Pro Football Focus ranked the top running backs in the country. Texas’ Bijan Robinson landed at No. 2 on the list.

On Tuesday, PFF revealed their rankings of the top wide receivers in college football ahead of the 2022 season. Worthy landed at No. 4 on the list, and a total of three players from the Big 12 were included inside the top 10.

Here’s a full look at PFF’s top 10 wide receivers heading into the new season.

Jacob Cowing - Arizona

Quentin Johnston - TCU

Marvin Mims - Oklahoma

Keytaon Thompson - Virginia

Mario Williams - USC

Josh Downs - UNC

Xavier Worthy - Texas

Kayshon Boutte - LSU

Jordan Addison - USC

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State

