PFF ranks the top 10 wide receivers in college football for 2022
Texas is home to one of the top pass catchers in college football.
Xavier Worthy exploded onto the scene as a true freshman in 2021. He etched his name in school history by hauling in 62 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Longhorns are expecting another monster season from the speedster, as he was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list recently. An honor given annually to the best pass catcher in college football.
Many national media websites have started to release their rankings of the top players in the nation at each position. Last week, Pro Football Focus ranked the top running backs in the country. Texas’ Bijan Robinson landed at No. 2 on the list.
On Tuesday, PFF revealed their rankings of the top wide receivers in college football ahead of the 2022 season. Worthy landed at No. 4 on the list, and a total of three players from the Big 12 were included inside the top 10.
Here’s a full look at PFF’s top 10 wide receivers heading into the new season.
Jacob Cowing - Arizona
Mark Lambie / El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Quentin Johnston - TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Marvin Mims - Oklahoma
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Keytaon Thompson - Virginia
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Mario Williams - USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Downs - UNC
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Worthy - Texas
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kayshon Boutte - LSU
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Addison - USC
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
