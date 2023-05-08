PFF ranks the top 10 QB prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up a couple of weeks ago, featuring three quarterbacks in the first round.

The quarterback position around college football is as deep as ever heading into the new season, opening up the possibility of seeing another handful of signal callers taken early in the 2024 cycle.

Pro Football Focus compiled a list of the top 10 quarterback prospects in college football next season. Reining Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and breakout star Drake Maye headline the list.

Behind the USC and UNC stars are a plethora of talented names with the potential to make a big jump up draft boards.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr and Oregon’s Bo Nix chose to return for their senior seasons after monster years with their new schools. Florida State’s Jordan Travis led the Seminoles to a 10-win campaign in 2022 and former five-star Quinn Ewers is entering his second stint as the starter for the Texas Longhorns.

Here is a complete look at PFF’s top 10 quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)

Hartman put up huge numbers in the ACC and will go down as one of the best players in Wake Forest history. But why not run it back for one more year at Notre Dame? With arguably more talent around him and a bigger stage, Hartman could really increase his draft stock while playing for the Fighting Irish.

Jayden Daniels (LSU)

Daniels was a stud at Arizona State but recaptured his magic as well once he transferred to LSU. He showed elite flashes with the Tigers last season and has the tools to be a higher draft pick. That’s not saying Daniels could be the No. 1 overall pick, but NFL teams should pay attention to the LSU quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

McCarthy has a lot of talent, but in a run-heavy offense, is overshadowed a bit. But perhaps if Michigan is to win a third straight Big Ten title and get back to the College Football Playoff, McCarthy needs to have the best year of his career as a passer. The talent is there and maybe Jim Harbaugh can let him loose, at least a little bit more.

Joe Milton (Tennessee)

Milton was at Michigan, transferred to Tennessee and was, almost, an afterthought. But once Hendon Hooker went down with a torn ACL, Milton came in and looked the part. Not only that, he looked improved from his Wolverine days. Now, he has a lot of expectations going into 2023 and could really end his college career on a high note.

Jordan Travis (Florida State)

Travis was another guy who increased his stock last season in a revival year for Florida State. If Mike Norvell has anything to say about it, Travis’ stock could skyrocket in 2023 going into the next draft. Like Nix, it was just a matter of waiting for the best of his play.

Bo Nix (Oregon)

Nix transferred to Oregon from Auburn prior to last season and looked like his old self as well, but even better than his freshman year. Nix makes Oregon a Pac-12 contender and he seemed to unlock his Heisman potential in a new system. There’s no telling the steps he could make in his final year.

Quinn Ewers (Texas)

Ewers has the most potential out of this group, arguably. He had to fight off No. 1 recruit Arch Manning to keep his starting job this spring. Last season, when healthy, Ewers showcased his elite playmaking ability and Texas probably beats Alabama if he played the whole game. A whole season of a healthy Ewers means Texas could very well win the Big 12.

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

The revival of Penix Jr. was a sight to behold. PFF put him No. 3 in terms of the signal callers going into the next draft. After he transferred from Indiana, Penix Jr. found his old form and then some. Washington solidified itself as a Pac-12 contender with him under center going into next fall.

Drake Maye (UNC)

Maye put up huge numbers in his first season as the starter and got UNC to the ACC Championship Game. Basically, you go from Sam Howell to Maye and the Tar Heels sit pretty. With his second year as a starter coming, Maye is a Heisman Trophy contender going into the 2023 season.

Caleb Williams (USC)

Williams won the Heisman Trophy last season and has the best skills of all of the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class. He could contend for a second straight Heisman, especially if he leads USC to a Pac-12 title and the College Football Playoff. Lincoln Riley pretty much gets all of his quarterbacks to the top of the draft.

