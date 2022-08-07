PFF ranks Texas’ 2022 schedule as one of the toughest in the country

Pro Football Focus ranks Texas’ 2022 schedule as the No. 12 most difficult in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference.

Fans have already set a season ticket record less than one month away from opening kickoff.

The Longhorns nonconference schedule is highlighted by a blue blood matchup against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2. Texas will also host a UTSA team that won 11 games a year ago the following week.

Texas plays a full nine game Big 12 schedule with difficult road trips to Oklahoma State and Kansas State. The Horns look for revenge against rival Oklahoma in Dallas in the second week of Oct. The defending Big 12 champion Baylor comes to Austin to end the regular season on Nov. 26.

Here is a full look at Pro Football Focus’ schedule rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire