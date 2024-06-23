PFF ranks Texans WR corps No. 5, 49ers WR group voted best in NFL

Most NFL analysts and film gurus believe the Houston Texans pack the most punch at wide receiver entering 2024.

Nico Collins is coming off his first 1,200-yard campaign since being drafted out of Michigan and just received a three-year extension this offseason.

Tank Dell was on pace to break every rookie receiving record in franchise history before a broken leg sidelined him at the start of December. The third-round pick still managed to surpass Owen Daniels for the most receiving touchdowns with seven scores.

The combo of Dell and Collins should strike fear into any defensive back room, but the Texans wanted more. Using future draft capital, Houston shipped off a 2025 second-round pick to acquire Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills following another 1,110-yard campaign.

That’s surely enough for fans everywhere to consider the Texans as the NFL’s top trio, right? Well, not according to Pro Football Focus, which listed Houston as the No. 5 receiving room entering 2024.

After trading for Stefon Diggs, the Texans leap into the top five for receiving corps. Diggs has long been one of the top receivers in the league, even if he had a down year in 2023. Nico Collins had a major breakout season last year, and then-rookie Tank Dell looked good when healthy. The Texans are as deep as any team at wide receiver, rounding out their room with John Metchie, Robert Woods, Noah Brown and more. Houston also has good receiving options in tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe Mixon.

It’s understandable to question if Diggs will live up to the hype trying to haul in passes from C.J. Stroud with Collins, Dell, and Schultz in the mix. And yes, given his productivity following a hot start to 2023, one could argue Diggs underwhelmed in his final year as Josh Allen’s go-to receiver.

Still, Diggs — who enters a contract season after Houston voided the previous three years of his deal — remains a constant in the passing game. Since being traded from Minnesota to Buffalo, he’d led the NFL in receptions with 445.

The four-time Pro Bowler also has six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, dating back to his final two years with the Vikings as the team’s No. 1 threat.

Collins and Dell must prove last year wasn’t a one-year wonder, but Chicago’s Rome Odunze has yet to play a down since being drafted out of Washington. The Bears, who ranked fourth on PFF’s list, were praised for adding passing-catching running back D’Andre Swift.

Last season, Swift totaled 39 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia’s offensive attack. Mixon, who joined Houston via trade earlier this offseason, finished with 52 catches for 376 yards and three scores while averaging 7.9 yards per catch.

At tight end, Schultz, who returns on a new three-year deal, remained neck and neck with Cole Kmet in production as security blankets for their quarterbacks. While Kmet finished more touchdowns, Schultz averaged more yards per reception and yards after contact.

Perhaps that’s too much nit-picking for the summer, but the two receiving corps will go head-to-head in Week 2 for bragging rights when Chicago takes Houston for a Sunday Night Football showdown at NRG Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire