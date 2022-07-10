PFF ranks Steelers RB Najee Harris among least elusive backs in NFL

Last season, Pittsburg Steelers running back Najee Harris finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie. But despite rushing for 1,200 yards on the season, the sledding wasn’t easy. It seemed like Harris was getting hit early and often on most runs and Pro Football Focus backs that up.

PFF ranked the most elusive running backs in the league from last season and Harris ranked No. 22. Despite forcing 57 missed tackles on the season, his massive number of carries meant he only had .186 missed tackles per attempt.

These numbers aren’t terrible and if we are being honest, no one expects Harris to be one of the top backs in terms of missed tackles. Nevertheless, the improvements the Steelers made on the offensive line should allow Harris to pick up yards without taking a beating on every carry.

Let us know in the comments what your expectations are for Harris in his second NFL season.

List