PFF ranks Seahawks running back unit No. 13 in the league

The Seahawks have maintained a strong running game throughout Pete Carroll’s tenure, despite rotating through several different No. 1 backs through the years. From Marshawn Lynch to Rashaad Penny, this has been a priority and most of the time they’ve kept a quality rushing attack together.

Heading into the 2022 season they may be stronger than ever at this position. Pro Football Focus is going through rankings for every position around the NFL, including running back units. Seattle’s trio of Chris Carson, Ken Walker and Rashaad Penny somehow only landed at No. 13 on their list.

“Chris Carson’s status remains a major question mark as he works his way back from a neck injury. However, the Seahawks bolstered the group with Kenneth Walker III in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker’s 89 missed tackles forced on the ground were more than any other FBS running back last season, as were his 1,168 rushing yards after contact. Even if Carson doesn’t return, Walker and the returning Rashaad Penny — who led the league in PFF rushing grade over the last five weeks of last season — form a nice tandem at the position.”

Much depends on whether Carson can actually play again or not. If he does, then the Seahawks officially have the deepest and best running back room in the entire league – including Cleveland’s.

However, it seems unlikely that’ll happen. Pete Carroll’s comments yesterday that slipped into the past tense about what Carson has brought to the table may have been an indication the team isn’t expecting him to take another snap. That’s probably for the best considering what another neck injury could mean for his long-term health.

Even without Carson, this should be one of the game’s strongest RB rooms. Penny finished the 2021 season as the most productive rusher in the league and Ken Walker may have been the best back in the 2022 draft class. From where we’re sitting No. 13 is far too low, Carson or not.

Related

Story continues

K.J. Wright: Super Bowl 49 'really hurt' Seahawks' chemistry and trust

List