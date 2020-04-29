PFF ranks Seahawks QB Anthony Gordon as second-best UDFA signing

The post-draft evaluation period continues as we shift from draft grades to undrafted free agent rankings. Pro Football Focus put out a list of the top 15 UDFA signings and the Seattle Seahawks adding Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon came in at No. 2.

Gordon put up monster numbers for the Cougars in 2019 in his only season as a collegiate starter: 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns. He did have a bit of a ball security problem with 16 interceptions. Gordon is the only other quarterback on Seattle's roster outside of Russell Wilson. The Seahawks are sure to bring in some competition at some point, but Gordon will likely remain the favorite to be Wilson's backup in 2020 regardless.

Here's what PFF said about Gordon:

"We were admittedly higher on Gordon than most heading into the draft, but that's because our data paints an intriguing picture for him. PFF tracks ball location data for every throw at the college level, and last season Gordon ranked second in the percentage of his passes that were deemed accurate (69.4%), trailing only Joe Burrow among draft-eligible quarterbacks. NFL teams often fall in love with the quarterbacks who have ideal size and big arms while discounting the most important trait a quarterback needs to be successful - accuracy. He joins Russell Wilson as the only quarterbacks on the roster at the moment, in prime position to earn a backup job in the same state he played in college."

PFF had Gordon as the 82nd-ranked player on its big board. By that metric, it's a shock Gordon slipped through all seven rounds without being drafted. Seattle obviously isn't arguing as the Seahawks may have just found their long-term backup for Wilson.

