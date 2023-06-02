PFF ranks Sauce Gardner as No. 1 cornerback in NFL

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner quickly made a name for himself as a rookie and is already considered among the best at the position across the entire NFL. For some, he is the best.

That includes Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, who recently ranked his top 32 cornerbacks in the league. No. 1 on his list? You guessed it, it’s the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2022 All-Pro.

“Gardner hit the ground running in the NFL and was the best cornerback in the game during his rookie season,” wrote Monson. “He allowed a 53.9 passer rating, and just 45.9% of passes thrown into his coverage were caught by their intended receiver. We know coverage in general, and cornerback play in particular, is highly volatile, so Gardner could regress in 2023. But there is no obvious lockdown cornerback who belongs atop this list in his place.”

It’s early, but the Jets really may have found their next Darrelle Revis. But preferably, they found their Sauce Gardner.

