PFF ranks Russell Wilson in their top 5 QBs entering the 2021 season

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released their ranking of all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2021-22 season, and former Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson was graded as their No. 4-ranked QB.

Wilson finished 2020 with 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was graded only behind Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers at No. 3, Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady at No. 2 and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes at No. 1.

It is no surprise to see Wilson ranked among such elite company, especially with his historic numbers from the beginning of last season. Hopefully, after a tough finish to last year, the former Badger and the Seahawks can return to form.

