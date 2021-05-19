PFF ranks Rams’ Matthew Stafford just outside top 10 QBs in NFL

If you ask former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, who’s now an analyst at Pro Football Focus, the Rams upgraded massively at the most important position this offseason. Gradkowski ranked every starting quarterback in the NFL heading into 2021 and the gap between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff is a massive one.

According to Gradkowski, Stafford is the 11th-best quarterback in the NFL, one spot behind Baker Mayfield. Goff, on the other hand, is all the way down at No. 26.

Gradkowski argues that Stafford “makes this offense that much more dangerous,” adding that Sean McVay “must be the happiest coach of the offseason.”

Here’s more of what Gradkowski wrote about Stafford and his transition to the Rams offense after spending 12 years with the Lions.

Stafford offers the same steady stream of passing on intermediate-level throws, but he will excel on passing plays of 20 or more yards downfield. But let’s not take for granted what Tom Brady accomplished in a first-year offense; it does take some time to get new terminology down. That will be the biggest hurdle for Stafford, but if the transition is smooth, the Rams could be taking another trip to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes unsurprisingly tops the list, followed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson to round out the top five. In the NFC West, Kyler Murray was ranked 17th, with Jimmy Garoppolo coming in at No. 22.

Stafford has been a solid quarterback for quite a while, but he could vault to MVP-caliber this year with the Rams. He now has a strong running game to complement him, a brilliant offensive-minded coach and a receiving corps that is truly one of the best in the NFL.

He could push 5,000 yards passing and 40 touchdowns in 2021 if he and the Rams’ top playmakers all stay healthy.