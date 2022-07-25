PFF ranks Raiders WR Davante Adams as the fourth-best player in the NFL

Arguably the biggest move of the offseason for any team was the Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from the Packers. The multi-time All-Pro receiver is now reunited with his college teammate in Derek Carr and on paper, the Raiders now have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.

We know that Adams is a superstar receiver, but just how good is he compared to the rest of the league? Is he a top-five player in the NFL heading into 2022?

In a recent article by Sam Monson and the rest of the Pro Football Focus staff, they ranked the top 50 players in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. Their top receiver was none other than Davante Adams, but his ranking on the list was somewhat surprising.

PFF ranked Adams as the No. 4 player in the NFL, ahead of players like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Myles Garrett. Here is what Monson had to say about the All-Pro receiver entering the year:

“Adams remains the best receiver in football, though the number of challengers for that crown appears to be growing by the year. Over the past two seasons, he has the highest PFF receiving grade among receivers and has gained the most yards per route run (2.88). He now teams up with his college quarterback in Las Vegas to see if he can replicate the connection he had with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.”

Since the start of the 2018 season, Adams leads the NFL in receiving yards (5,310) and receiving touchdowns (47) despite missing a few games. He has made the Pro Bowl in five straight years and is known for his elite route running.

The addition of Adams gives them a bonafide No. 1 receiver that can take over games with the hopes of shifting the balance of power in the AFC. Make no mistake about it, this is one of the top five players in the entire NFL going into the year.

List