PFF ranks the Raiders secondary at No. 29

If there is one unit on defense that could be a problem for the Raiders this year, it’s their secondary. They are hoping a number of young players can step up this season, but they just don’t have many proven options on the roster.

So where does the secondary of the Raiders rank among the rest of the NFL? And will it end up being their Achilles’ heel during the 2022 season?

In a recent article by Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 secondaries entering the season. It’s not a shock that the Raiders finished near the bottom of the league, coming in at No. 29. Here is what Renner had to say about the unit going into 2022:

“While the Raiders’ defense took a healthy step forward in 2021, the worrisome thing is that the man who was most responsible for that isn’t walking through the door anymore. Casey Hayward Jr. allowed only 388 yards in 17 games last season. Trayvon Mullen Jr. has allowed more than that (401) in his past nine.”

The Raiders have a lot of young players and options in the secondary, but very few sure things. Nate Hobbs might be their best defensive back already as he was fantastic in the slot. The team is very optimistic about the long-term future of Trevon Moehrig after a strong rookie season. But after those two players, it’s hard.

Rock Ya-Sin, Trayvon Mullen, Anthony Averett, and Johnathan Abram are all entering the final year of their contracts with the team. All four players have flashed at times, but health and consistency have been issues throughout their careers.

The Raiders have to know that there will be some major growing pains in the secondary this season. But the hope is that they can improve as the season goes along. If they do, this could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. If not, the Raiders could struggle to win eight or nine games this season.

