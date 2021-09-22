PFF ranks Raiders offense at No. 12 entering Week 3

During the first two weeks of the season, you can make a case that no offense has been more impressive than the Las Vegas Raiders. They’ve found ways to put up a bunch of points against two of the best defenses in the NFL.

So where do they rank among the best offenses in the league after two weeks? In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 offenses heading into Week 3.

The Raiders actually finished a bit lower than expected, coming in at No. 12. However, the site was very complimentary of Derek Carr. Here is what they had to say about Carr and the rest of the offense for the Raiders.

“With back-to-back wins against the AFC North, the Raiders are in great shape after two games and quarterback Derek Carr is an early MVP frontrunner. Carr is tied for the league lead with nine big-time throws and tied for the most pass attempts with 93. He has a 79.1% adjusted completion rate, and only two quarterbacks have seen more passes dropped over the first two weeks of the season. Carr has performed extremely well while facing legitimate defenses that were able to put him under pressure. If the Raiders can shore up their offensive line, with rookie Alex Leatherwood, in particular, struggling, then this is a potentially elite offense.”

Carr currently leads all quarterbacks in passing yards by more than 100 after just two weeks. Considering the state of their offensive line, that couldn’t be any more impressive.

As long as Carr continues to play at this level, it’s hard to imagine 11 other offenses being better than the Las Vegas Raiders. But they will be tested again in Week 3 as they will take on the Miami Dolphins. Look for the offense to have another strong performance again this week.

