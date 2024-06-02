PFF ranks Panthers’ Taylor Moton as NFL’s 13th-best OT

The Carolina Panthers have been reconstructing their offensive line for quite some time now. In fact, they just signed over $153 million to two new starting guards earlier this offseason.

But even with all the change over the past handful of years, one man has remained a pillar for the unit—right tackle Taylor Moton.

Moton was recognized for his reliability by Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday, who recently ranked the league’s top 32 offensive tackles heading into the 2024 campaign. He places Moton all the way up at No. 13:

Moton might be one of the most underrated players in the NFL, but he is also one of the most consistent. He has earned pass-blocking grades between 77.0 and 83.0 in each of his last six seasons and also topped 1,000 snaps in those seasons. In fact, he leads his peers with 6,507 regular-season snaps played since 2018, while his 84.3 pass-blocking grade ranks 14th over that same span.

The eighth-year veteran hasn’t missed a single snap over the past four seasons. Heck, he nearly made that a six-year run—as he played 99.5 percent of his offenses snaps the two seasons prior in 2018 and 2019.

2023 saw Moton allow a career-high 41 pressures. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old was charged with only one sack and still earned a solid 78.1 pass-blocking grade from PFF.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire