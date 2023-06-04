PFF ranks Panthers’ Jaycee Horn as top-10 CB heading into 2023 season

Some may say that Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn still needs to “break out.” And others may say that Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is already there.

Sam Monson is part of the latter group.

Pro Football Focus’ lead NFL analyst recently released his cornerback rankings heading into the 2023 campaign. In at No. 9 is No. 8, who’s still proven he’s elite despite his injury woes.

Horn’s NFL career is still less than 1,000 snaps old, but in two years he has allowed just one touchdown and 318 yards in total. He is currently giving up just a 48.4 passer rating when targeted in the NFL. Year three is when we should get a better idea of how good Horn can be at this level, but there have been flashes of brilliance.

That brilliance has been hampered by numerous setbacks—a foot fracture, a rib strain and a broken wrist, to be exact. He’s played in just 16 of a possible 33 games to start his pro career.

Nonetheless, what we’ve seen out of that 16-game career has been highly impressive. So, it seems like the only thing stopping from Horn’s ascension up this list is Horn himself.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire