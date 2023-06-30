PFF ranks Panthers’ Ejiro Evero as top-10 defensive coordinator

There’s a reason why Ejiro Evero interviewed for the Carolina Panthers’ top coaching vacancy this offseason.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently rolled out his rankings of the top 10 defensive coordinators in the NFL. Coming in at No. 9 is Evero, who will be entering just his second season in the role.

Evero emerged as one of the best up-and-coming defensive minds in the league last year after what he was able to do with the Denver Broncos. The then-41-year-old became a first-time defensive coordinator in [2022], and with the headset on he helped the Broncos achieve a top-10 expected points allowed per play mark (-0.068). Denver’s 91.2 team coverage grade was the best in the league, and they placed in the top 10 in completion percentage allowed and passing touchdowns allowed. Now with the Carolina Panthers, Evero will once again have the opportunity to make the most of a young and talented group.

Evero’s standout campaign in Denver, one that also saw his defense allow the seventh-fewest yards per game, helped catapult him into head-coaching consideration—with Carolina amongst the interested parties. So, being able to turn around and hire the highly-regarded play caller to lead their defense was quite the coup.

And while that move might’ve cost owner David Tepper and the Panthers a pretty penny, there’s little doubt Evero won’t pay off in Charlotte—even if he’s around for only one season.

