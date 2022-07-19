PFF ranks Packers S Adrian Amos as NFL’s 40th best player entering 2022

Adrian Amos might be underrated just everywhere in the NFL world, but the folks at Pro Football Focus have always appropriately appreciated the work of the Green Bay Packers safety.

Amos, who has never made a Pro Bowl, checked in as the PFF’s 40th best player overall entering the 2022 season.

PFF’s Sam Monson said Amos is “one of the most underrated players in the game and has a real argument to be seen as the league’s best safety.”

Last season, Amos produced 93 tackles (trailing only De’Vondre Campbell in Green Bay), two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Statline sound familiar? It should. During each of his three seasons in Green Bay, Amos has created at least 80 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions.

The boxscore doesn’t always show just how reliable Amos is on a game-to-game, year-by-year basis.

Per PFF’s grading, Amos has never graded out at lower than 69.6. His average over the last five years is 82.7, making him one of the most consistent and well-regarded players at PFF since 2018.

Amos has played at least 1,000 defensive snaps in five of his seven NFL seasons, highlighting his incredible availability. He can play deep as a free safety, in the box as a strong safety and everywhere in between, and he’s adept in coverage, against the run and as a tackler.

Amos, who signed with the Packers as a free agent in 2019, is entering the final year of his deal in 2022. His deal will void after this season. Another strong year without injury will give the Packers all the incentive they need to bring him back on a new deal.

Amos wasn’t the only Packers defender to check in among PFF’s first 10 players on the top 50 list. Edge rusher Rashan Gary, a breakout star in 2021, ranked No. 49.

