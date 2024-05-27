PFF Ranks Najee Harris 22nd-best RB in NFL, behind Jaylen Warren

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

It’s that point of the offseason when national media outlets rank players at each position. Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 32 running backs ahead of the 2024 season, and he had Jaylen Warren ahead of Najee Harris.

Valentine tabbed Warren as the 19th-best running back in the NFL, while Harris came in at No. 22. That’s not really a bold take, as many believe Warren is a better running back than Harris, especially pundits at PFF.

Valentine said Warren provides “more dynamism compared to Harris’ bruiser style of play.” Warren earned a 78.6 PFF grade in 2023, rushing 149 times for 784 yards and four touchdowns at a clip of 5.3 yards per carry — fourth in the NFL.

