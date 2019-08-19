PFF ranks Mitchell Trubisky as 26th best quarterback entering 2019

No one denies that Mitchell Trubisky needs to continue developing as a quarterback to take the Bears to the next level.

What's up for debate is how much he needs to improve, and the question will linger well into the 2019 season.

Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 quarterbacks entering the regular season, and they see the Bears quarterback with a lot of work to do.

Trubisky came in 26th, part of analyst Steve Palazzolo's "Tier 4" of quarterbacks.

"There's a disconnect between Trubisky's statistical output and his throw-by-throw performance last season," Palazzolo wrote. "In order to take the next step, Trubisky must improve his accuracy at 10-plus yards down the field and lower his percentage of uncatchable passes that ranked 31st out of 35 qualifiers."

PFF did highlight his NFL-best rushing grade among quarterbacks and the value added from Matt Nagy's offensive system.

But their snap-by-snap grading shows Trubisky needs to be more consistent with this throws, which Palazzolo believes is crucial for the Bears to sustain their success.

