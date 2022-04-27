PFF ranks the highest-graded Wisconsin pass rushers since 2016

On Tuesday afternoon, Pro Football Focus ranked Wisconsin football’s highest-graded pass rushers since 2016 and two Badgers from last season topped the list.

Linebackers Leo Chenal and Nick Herbig top the ranking for Wisconsin after leading one of the nation’s top defenses last season. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, was ranked third by PFF with a 91.0 grade from his 2016 season with the Badgers.

Even when compared to some of Wisconsin’s phenomenal defenses over the last few seasons, last year’s squad continues to show how dominant they were. Although Leo Chenal is heading to the NFL Draft, the Badgers will still be returning Nick Herbig next season.