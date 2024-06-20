PFF ranks Giants’ running backs among league’s worst

The New York Giants went through their biggest change of the offseason at the running back position. It’s no knock against Xavier McKinney or Darren Waller, but New York is going to feel Saquon Barkley’s loss more than any other player.

The Giants also have not re-signed Matt Breida, although a reunion between Breida and the Giants isn’t off the table.

Those changes at the position this offseason landed the Giants’ running back units among the league’s worst, according to Pro Football Focus.

28. NEW YORK GIANTS Devin Singletary looks to be the main back in New York after Saquon Barkley‘s offseason exit. He reunites with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll after generating the fifth-best PFF wins above average figure last season (0.17). Eric Gray is in line for RB2 duties, and rookie Tyrone Tracy is the ultimate wild card who could really boost this group, especially in the passing game.

Recently, Singletary himself and the Giants’ running back unit were near the bottom of the league in similar rankings, respectively, so these low ranks shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The Giants are going to need to change the way they operate their offense considering they ran it through Barkley. They will likely go with more of a running back by committee in 2024 but don’t underestimate Singletary, who will be wearing No. 26 and believes he’s a playmaker just like Barkley.

The Giants will hope that Singletary provides the team with a more durable option at the position and ideally, the unit performs above expectations behind what should be an improved offensive line.

