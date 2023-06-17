PFF ranks Giants’ offensive line among worst in NFL

Pro Football Focus has ranked the New York Giants as having the fourth-worst offensive line in the NFL.

Evan Neal was poor as a rookie but was playing right tackle after manning the left side in his final year at Alabama. Year 2 removes that as a potential excuse, and now he needs a massive improvement. Only the Chargers and Vikings surrendered more total pressures than the Giants did last season, but solid play from rookie center John Michael-Schmitz and Evan Neal in Year 2 would catapult them up the rankings. Best Player: Andrew Thomas Left tackle Andrew Thomas upped his game again in 2022 to All-Pro levels. He earned a 90.3 overall PFF grade and allowed 23 pressures in 18 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Having the fourth-worst offensive line coming into the season is definitely something New York is not proud of. There were a lot of struggles last season outside of Andrew Thomas (who had an All-Pro caliber season). Evan Neal was terrible but he was just a rookie so his subpar play will hopefully be improved with a year of experience and a full offseason of training.

But the interior of the offensive line still remains a problem for New York. Mark Glowinski and Joshua Ezeudu are not really names that strike fear into opponents regarding offensive guards. However, Big Blue did make a massive upgrade at the center position by drafting the top-ranked center in the 2023 NFL draft class, John Michael Schmitz.

Getting this group into shape will definitely be a top priority following the massive extensive for Daniel Jones. New York made the playoffs and won a game last season for the first time in a decade. They will be looking to build on this going forward and that starts with improving the hog mollies up front.

Related

Eli Manning hosted 2023 Guiding Eyes for the Blind Golf Classic PFF ranks Giants' wide receivers near bottom of NFL 3 Giants make CBS Sports' Top 100 Players of 2023 list

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire