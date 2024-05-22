PFF ranks Giants’ Daniel Jones among worst quarterbacks in NFL

This past offseason, the New York Giants explored their options at quarterback, unsuccessfully attempting to move up in the 2024 NFL draft to grab one of this year’s stud passers.

They simply didn’t have enough to offer to get into the top 3 to make a deal. And even if they did, it was apparent the teams in those positions weren’t about to budge.

Instead, they will enter the season with their hopes hinging on Daniel Jones, who is still rehabbing a torn ACL that cost him the second half of 2023, and free agent Drew Lock, a player who the Giants hope is a late bloomer.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently ranked this year’s NFL quarterback situations. Jones and the Giants did not fare well, coming in 29th.

Jones was the third-ranked quarterback in PFF grade on his own team last year — behind Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito. Jones played in just six games in 2023 and was basically either elite or one of the worst-graded quarterbacks in a given week, with no in-between. He is a good athlete whose rushing production and ability to escape the pocket have always been a big part of his game. But in four of his five years with the Giants, he has finished with more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws. His average depth of target has also been low over the past three seasons.

Few Giant fans will argue with that assessment. Over his five seasons with Big Blue, Jones has endured a mixture of injuries and inconsistency. In addition, he’s had three head coaches and numerous coordinators which have contributed to him failing to gain much traction.

