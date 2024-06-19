PFF ranks Georgia No. 1 in power rankings

Pro Football Focus has ranked the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in their 2024 college football power rankings. Georgia returns starting quarterback Carson Beck along with a talented group of pass catchers, strong offensive line and a stacked defense.

PFF defines its power rankings, “The relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.” This would mean that Georgia would be favored over any other team on a neutral site according to PFF’s metrics.

PFF gives Georgia a 26.5% chance to win the SEC, which will have 16-teams this season with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. Speaking of the Longhorns, PFF ranks Texas No. 2 behind Georgia. Georgia’s October road trip to Austin, Texas, could be a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 or at the very least it will be a critical game in the SEC championship race.

PFF ranks Georgia’s schedule as the 15th-most challenging slate in the country. ESPN’s Football Power Index thinks Georgia’s schedule is more challenging than PFF. The Bulldogs have road games at Ole Miss and Alabama in addition to their game at Texas.

Georgia has the highest chance to win a national championship in the country according to PFF. In fact, Georgia’s 18.95% chance to win a national title is more than double any other team.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire