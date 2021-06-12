No team was worse at defending the pass in 2020 than the Atlanta Falcons — allowing an NFL-worst 4,697 passing yards, along with third-most passing touchdowns (34) during the team’s 4-12 season.

Despite a decent rookie year from A.J. Terrell, the Falcons had issues at each level of their defense and a lack of pass rush up front undoubtedly compounded the issues of the team’s young secondary. Atlanta’s new defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, should help in this area, but the team lost its top three safeties during the offseason.

In Pro Football Focus’ 2021 secondary rankings, the Falcons came in dead last of the 32 NFL teams. PFF’s Ben Linsey points to the loss of personnel as the main reason for Atlanta’s spot on the list.

“Four safeties played at least 200 snaps for the Falcons last season — Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasmann and Damontae Kazee.None of them are still with Atlanta. Veteran free agents Erik Harris and Duron Harmon, along with recent draft selections Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant, will form a new-look safety unit in 2021. The Falcons will need better play out of their young cornerbacks, as well. None of A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield have recorded a coverage grade higher than 60.0 in the past two seasons.”

Pees’ scheme will feature more blitzing and better utilize disguised pressures, which can hopefully mask some of the coverage issues from this young group. Fortunately, Atlanta’s offense should be in the top half of the league with a chance to be elite under head coach Arthur Smith’s tutelage.

Related

PFF ranks Falcons secondary as NFL's worst entering 2021 Falcons 2021 offseason tracker: Julio Jones out, Jeff Holland in 5 free agents the Falcons could target with newfound cap space 11 free-agent WR options for Falcons after Julio Jones trade Looking at PFF's projected stats for Falcons pass catchers in 2021

List