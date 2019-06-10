PFF ranks Eddie Jackson as Top 50 NFL player entering 2019 season originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Mitchell Trubisky isn't the only Bears player entering year three of his career with high expectations.

Eddie Jackson already had his breakout season in 2018, and now the team will be expecting more greatness from their Pro Bowl safety.

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 50 players in the NFL entering 2019, and the former fourth-round pick came in at No. 47.

We're counting down the #PFF50 -- the top 50 players in the NFL entering the 2019 season



No. 47 ➡️ @BoJack39https://t.co/8A5I0i7EK6 pic.twitter.com/p6mZMRYq5f



— PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) June 10, 2019

"After earning just a 68.3 overall grade across 1,055 defensive snaps as a rookie, Jackson exploded onto the NFL scene in Year 2 of his career," PFF wrote. "He logged five defensive touchdowns and earned position-high marks in overall grade (93.2) and coverage grade (94.7) in the process. Regression is in order for the former Alabama standout given just how successful he was in creating turnovers and turning them into points, but he shouldn't fall far in 2019."

It might not be fair to expect another six-interception season from Jackson, but the supporting cast in the defending-No. 1 defense should put him in position for more success.

New defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has to figure out a new dynamic with Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the back end, but the entire returning front seven should give both safeties opportunities to get their hands on passes and work their magic.