PFF ranks the Eagles’ secondary among the worst in NFL

The Eagles will enter training camp will several big names in the secondary, but they’re still missing key components and a cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 secondaries in the NFL and Philadelphia landed at No. 25 on the list.

25. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

It’s been two years since Darius Slay played at an elite level. His PFF grade dropped from 90.0 over a five-year stint in Detroit to just 59.5 across the past two years. The Eagles need him to return to that earlier form because their cornerback depth leaves a lot to be desired. Avonte Maddox (37.1 coverage grade in 2020) and fourth-round rookie Zech McPhearson are among the most notable names behind Slay on the depth chart. Bringing in safety Anthony Harris on a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason was good value for the Eagles. Harris finished fifth among all safeties in PFF WAR across the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Slay could benefit from having some help opposite him at the cornerback position, while Anthony Harris should help elevate the secondary on the backend, while help Philadelphia produce more turnovers.

K’Von Wallace taking the next step could provide huge dividends for Jonathan Gannon and his defense.

List

Looking at 10 essential building blocks for the Philadelphia Eagles View 7 items